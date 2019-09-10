Grant’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Low level moisture is pushing back into the state this morning, which will help fuel chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across New Mexico. The better chance for rain will be around the mountains, but a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible around the Albuquerque metro.

Drier air moves back into the state with a weak cold front late this week. That will limit rain chances for most, except southeast New Mexico. Moisture returns though as we head through the weekend, once again bringing a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon.