Storm system brings snow to parts of western, northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winter weather is impacting parts of New Mexico this morning with some seeing snow, freezing drizzle, and freezing fog.

A storm system is bringing snow to parts of western and northern New Mexico this morning that could cause some difficult travel conditions, especially up across the northern mountains. As this cold front sweeps across the state this morning, it will bring a chance for brief snow and rain into the metro. No major travel impacts are expected. Freezing drizzle and fog is also being reported across parts of northeastern New Mexico this morning, and chances for that will stretch down to Clines Corners this morning as well.

As this storm system moves east across the state this morning, drier weather will move in by the afternoon as skies will begin to clear. Light snow will continue across the northern mountains though. A secondary cold front will push south across New Mexico tonight and will bring a chance for light snow to the Sacramento Mountains and even parts of southeastern New Mexico by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler by the middle of the week, but more seasonal temperatures return by the New Year. Another weak storm system will bring a chance for light snow to the mountains and high terrain of western and northern New Mexico around the New Year.

(courtesy National Weather Service)

(courtesy National Weather Service)