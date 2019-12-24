Grant’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Rain chances will increase in Albuquerque this afternoon, clearing out for Christmas Day. Another storm late this week will bring a bigger impact across the state, even bringing a chance for snow the metro.

Snow will impact the higher terrain of northern and western New Mexico this afternoon through Christmas Day morning. A dusting of snow will be possible by tomorrow morning in the Foothills, East Mountains and the Santa Fe area.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the weekend as a stronger storm system moves in by Friday. Widespread rain and snow is likely heading into the weekend. This storm will bring colder air with it too, which will bring a chance for snow to the metro by Friday night into Saturday morning.

