Grant’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Drier air is beginning to move into New Mexico today, and that will continue to limit rain chances this afternoon after receiving more measurable rainfall overnight. A few pop-up showers will still be possible across the mountains today though, however more sunshine is expected along with warmer temperatures.

Moisture will return to the state on Thursday and that will also bring back a chance for scattered showers and storms. This won’t be long lived until dry air returns Friday, keeping rain chances southeast and giving way to a beautiful weekend.