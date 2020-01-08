Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather will come with some winds through the middle of this week, before snow moves in to parts of the state and colder weather late this week.

Winds will pick up tomorrow, especially across eastern New Mexico, but that will bring in warmer weather across the state.

Our next storm system will begin to move in by late Thursday as snow chances spread across the northern mountains and the Gila region. Scattered snow will spread across parts of the state Friday, as snow levels will drop. A chance for flurries is possible in the metro Friday morning.

The storm will leave behind much colder weather Friday and Saturday, before temperatures start rebounding once again.