Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Scattered showers have developed across western New Mexico this afternoon, switching to snow above 9,000 feet in the northern mountains. More scattered rain is expected Wednesday, but the best chance for heavier and widespread rainfall is Friday.

As an upper level low spinning over southern California continues to bring in moisture from the Pacific, scattered showers have popped up across western New Mexico. Another round of rain will move across the state Wednesday morning, switching to snow around 9,000 feet. With additional instability tomorrow afternoon, a few thunderstorms are likely across the western half of the state. Most of New Mexico sees a break from rain chances on Thursday.

As the aforementioned upper level low moves ashore Thursday into Friday, it puts New Mexico into a good spot for widespread rainfall as it nears the state. Showers and thunderstorms will move into southern New Mexico late Thursday, spreading northward into Friday. A cold front across eastern New Mexico will dive southward Friday morning, creating areas of broad rainfall across the east and a possible mix of rain and snow across parts of northeastern New Mexico. Strong winds are likely in the metro Friday due to an east canyon wind.

Quieter and drier weather is in store for the weekend and early next week, but by mid-week another storm system may move into the state with colder temperatures.