Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Showers, thunderstorms and snow have moved into southern New Mexico today where heavy rain and snow is expected through Wednesday morning.

As an upper level low moves south of New Mexico overnight and Wednesday, heavy rain will continue to spread across the southern part of the state. Areas across southeastern New Mexico are favored for the heaviest rainfall, with some locations picking up 2″ to 3″ of rain. Flooding will be a concern through Wednesday morning before the rain tapers off by the afternoon.

Heavy snow will be focused over the Sacramento Mountains, with areas above 7,000 feet picking up over a foot of snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for this area, along with mountains over southwestern New Mexico and the Bootheel.

Warmer weather will be moving in for the entire state through the weekend, before rain chances return to the forecast again on Sunday.