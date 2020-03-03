Live Now
CBSN Live Super Tuesday Coverage
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers, thunderstorms and snow have moved into southern New Mexico today where heavy rain and snow is expected through Wednesday morning.

As an upper level low moves south of New Mexico overnight and Wednesday, heavy rain will continue to spread across the southern part of the state. Areas across southeastern New Mexico are favored for the heaviest rainfall, with some locations picking up 2″ to 3″ of rain. Flooding will be a concern through Wednesday morning before the rain tapers off by the afternoon.

Heavy snow will be focused over the Sacramento Mountains, with areas above 7,000 feet picking up over a foot of snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for this area, along with mountains over southwestern New Mexico and the Bootheel.

Warmer weather will be moving in for the entire state through the weekend, before rain chances return to the forecast again on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞