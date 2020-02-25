Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain and snow will continue across eastern New Mexico through this evening as the winds will gradually die down by Wednesday morning, but a very cold night is on the way.

Temperatures by Wednesday morning will challenge some of the coldest weather we’ve seen this winter for parts of the state. Temperatures will stay cool into Wednesday afternoon, but winds will remain light tomorrow.

A warming trend starts Thursday as temperatures climb back into the mid 60s by this weekend in the Albuquerque metro. It will feel more like spring this weekend all across New Mexico.

Our active weather pattern will pick back up again early next week with another storm system that will bring chances for mountain snow and valley rain back to the state, and potentially another storm mid to late next week.