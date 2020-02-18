Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures have dramatically fallen Tuesday across eastern New Mexico thanks to a cold front this morning. Two more fronts are on the way one later this week that will bring in cooler weather and more chances for rain and snow across the state.

After a cool-down of only a few degrees here in the metro Tuesday, temperatures climb back to around 60° once again Wednesday with warmer weather in store all across the state Wednesday. However, yet another cold front will move across New Mexico late Wednesday. This front will bring another round of colder temperatures, especially east, and rain and snow chances across the northern mountains and eastern New Mexico.

A quick warm-up is in store yet again for Friday as southwesterly flow returns, bringing in additional moisture too ahead of yet another storm maker by Saturday. An upper level low will approach New Mexico Friday night, spreading widespread rain and snow across the state. Temperatures look to remain mild with this storm though, keeping the snow level to higher elevations.