Snow continues to fall in parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winter storm continues across parts of New Mexico Tuesday night with snow lingering into Wednesday morning. Dangerous road conditions will still be possible through tomorrow morning.

Moderate to heavy snow will continue tonight across the southern half of the state. Watch for reduced visibility and slippery road conditions through Wednesday morning. Snow will begin to taper off by Wednesday afternoon. Areas of patchy freezing fog will be possible overnight too where we have seen fresh snowfall in lower-lying areas.

Quieter weather will be moving in tomorrow afternoon, despite some breezy conditions. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will stick around into the weekend as temperatures climb back into the mid-50s in the Albuquerque area.