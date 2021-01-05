Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds die down this evening, with slightly cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

Strong winds have developed east of the central mountains from Las Vegas south to Clines Corners and surrounding areas. This has brought in warmer weather for Tuesday. Winds will die down overnight as a cold front today will cool high temperatures off for Wednesday to near and slightly above average for this time of year.

Temperatures rebound once again Thursday ahead of an approaching storm system that will impact parts of New Mexico on Saturday. Still a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but it is looking more likely that parts of northern and eastern New Mexico will see a chance for snow.

