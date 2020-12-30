Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Latest winter storm exiting New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:


NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cooler temperatures on the way as the latest winter storm exits the state.

Heavy snow fell across the northern mountains this afternoon, with a dusting of snow in the Albuquerque metro as a winter storm moves across New Mexico. Temperatures were left cooler this afternoon in its wake. Breezy to windy conditions will be likely tonight in eastern New Mexico as a backdoor cold front pushes south.

The backdoor cold front will slide south across New Mexico tonight, bringing even cooler temperatures across the state for Wednesday. This front will also bring a slight chance for light snow for southeastern New Mexico, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains. Most of the state will remain dry Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures rebound slightly into the New Year as a slight chance for snow returns to the highest terrain of northern and western New Mexico, but only light snow accumulations are expected. Temperatures climb back above average statewide by the weekend.

Up Next:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery