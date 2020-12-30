Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cooler temperatures on the way as the latest winter storm exits the state.

Heavy snow fell across the northern mountains this afternoon, with a dusting of snow in the Albuquerque metro as a winter storm moves across New Mexico. Temperatures were left cooler this afternoon in its wake. Breezy to windy conditions will be likely tonight in eastern New Mexico as a backdoor cold front pushes south.

The backdoor cold front will slide south across New Mexico tonight, bringing even cooler temperatures across the state for Wednesday. This front will also bring a slight chance for light snow for southeastern New Mexico, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains. Most of the state will remain dry Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures rebound slightly into the New Year as a slight chance for snow returns to the highest terrain of northern and western New Mexico, but only light snow accumulations are expected. Temperatures climb back above average statewide by the weekend.

