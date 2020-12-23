Much colder and windy Wednesday

A strong cold front tonight will bring much colder and windy weather to the state on Wednesday.

Winds across eastern New Mexico will continue overnight as a powerful cold front surges across the state through tomorrow morning. This front will bring a chance for light snow to some of the higher elevations of the northern mountains while bringing in much colder air statewide.

Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be 10-30° colder across New Mexico with wind gusts over 30 mph, making it feel like the teens and 20s in many areas. Winds will begin to die down by Wednesday evening as the cold air settles in. Afternoon high temperatures will rebound back to around average for this time of year for Christmas Day, and continue a warming trend into the weekend with quiet and dry weather.

Forecast models are coming into good agreement on a storm system the first half of next week with will bring rain and snow back to northern, western and central New Mexico.

