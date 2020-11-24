Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Drier and warmer weather returns through Thanksgiving before another storm system moves in on Friday.

Lingering rain and snow will be possible across the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico through this evening before drying out overnight. High pressure will build back into the state Wednesday keeping the dry conditions around and warming temperatures through Thanksgiving.

Another storm system will move into New Mexico Thanksgiving night bringing a chance for rain and snow to central and northern New Mexico Friday into Saturday. A chance of a mix of rain and snow will be possible in Albuquerque too on Friday. Cooler weather will also come with the storm system this weekend.

Quieter and more seasonal temperatures return Sunday and into the first half of next week, but it appears we may be staying on the storm track into the beginning of December with the potential for another storm system on the way, however the details are still too murky to narrow down.