Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Record and near record high temperatures are on the way the rest of this week ahead of a cool down on Sunday.

High pressure will be building to the south of New Mexico through the rest of this week. This, along with westerly winds, will keep afternoon high temperatures climbing through Thursday afternoon. Many locations across New Mexico will be seeing record and near record high temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Windy afternoons will be possible too, especially across northern New Mexico through the weekend, bringing an elevated fire danger to the northeastern part of the state again Wednesday afternoon.

A storm system will pass north of New Mexico on Saturday. Unfortunately it looks to be mostly a wind maker across the state as it sends a cold front through New Mexico on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler for Sunday and into early next week, dropping closer to normal for this time of year for many. A chance for snow will be possible over the northern mountains and the San Juan Mountains, with a chance for rain into southwestern Colorado. Snow levels will sit high for those areas with a chance for snow.