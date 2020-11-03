Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Near record warmth will continue into the end of the week ahead of a powerful storm system this weekend that will bring rain, snow and wind to parts of New Mexico.

Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico through the middle of this week, with many areas approaching record to near record warmth. Another storm system will be approaching New Mexico by Friday, bringing an increase in cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures.

Two upper level storm systems will impact New Mexico beginning this weekend. The first will move in Saturday, bringing windy conditions across much of the state. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Saturday through early Sunday morning across all of western New Mexico. Mountain snow will be likely in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. This first round of snow could bring as much as half a foot to mountain peaks in the northern part of the state. Isolated showers will be possible in the Albuquerque metro Saturday afternoon, with a rumble of thunder possible. A cold front will sweep across the state Saturday, dropping temperatures into early next week.

Sunday will feature quieter weather across the state as we sit between the two storm systems. The second storm system will move in Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning. This will once again bring better precipitation chances across the western half of the state. With colder weather too, a mix of rain and snow will be possible in valley location early Monday morning. A few inches of snow will be possible across the higher terrain of western New Mexico.