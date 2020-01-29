Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

We are sandwiched in between two weather systems today as temperatures remained mild and skies are sunny. The next chance for rain and snow across New Mexico returns Wednesday.

Rain and snow will start to spread across western New Mexico Wednesday morning. Rain chances will move into the metro by Wednesday afternoon. Into the evening and overnight, the forecast becomes more tricky as precipitation will spread into eastern New Mexico. Temperatures overnight will be cold enough for snow for areas south of I-40, even as far south as Roswell. The heaviest snow is expected along the continental divide with 2″ to 4″ at max.

This storm will quickly exit, so widespread snow accumulation or travel problems are not expected. Temperatures quickly rebound into this weekend as highs warm 10°-15° above average. Another storm system looks to move in early next week.