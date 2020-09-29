Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather continues into Wednesday, but more cold fronts on the way will keep temperatures on a roller coaster ride.

High pressure is building back in to our west and will center itself over the Bootheel on Wednesday. This will continue to warm temperatures into the middle of the week, climbing back above normal for may of us. Another backdoor cold front will move in Wednesday night, cooling off temperatures a few degrees for Thursday afternoon. It will also bring breezier conditions in with it.

Temperatures rebound again heading into the weekend, but yet another backdoor front Saturday night will cool temperatures off again for Sunday, closer to normal for this time of year. Unfortunately, none of these cold fronts are packing any moisture, so the streak of dry weather for many will continue at least into the first week of October.