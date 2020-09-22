Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

A warm start to fall with above normal temperatures and near record by the end of this week.

Scattered showers have developed over the high terrain of northern, western and central New Mexico this afternoon. These showers and storms are moving to the east, southeast and may bring some lower elevation locations a chance for rain. However, with dry air at the surface, most of the rain will evaporate, but a gusty wind threat will be possible.

Wednesday will be drier across New Mexico as high pressure builds in overhead. This will lock the heat in place into the weekend, and keep most of the state rain free after tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to soar into Friday and Saturday, as record and near record high temperatures will be possible.

A cold front will swing into the state Sunday, dropping temperatures closer to normal into early next week.