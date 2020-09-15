Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Temperatures climb through Wednesday as more high level haze returns.

A few isolated showers have developed today across the northern and southern mountains, and the high terrain of western New Mexico. There is better moisture across southern New Mexico where there will be a better chance for rain out of those showers. High pressure will keep temperatures climbing through Wednesday, before cooling off a degree or two into the end of the week and staying steady into the upcoming weekend. A canyon wind will likely develop Wednesday evening with gusts up to 35 mph. High level haze will also return Wednesday through the end of the week.

Return of southerly flow this weekend, will bring back isolated showers and storms over the northern mountains, southern Colorado and the Four Corners region.