Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain and snow will taper off across New Mexico tonight, with snow showers continuing across the northern mountains into Wednesday. Watch for areas of fog and reduced visibility this evening.

Clouds will clear through the day on Wednesday as breezy winds develop, especially across the eastern half of the state. This will warm temperatures as much as 5°-15° above today’s highs.

Temperatures will be staying seasonal through the rest of the week, despite a backdoor cold front across the east on Thursday. Sunday will be the warmest day for the next week for many.

Watching the potential for another storm system moving in early next week that could bring another chance for widespread rain and snow to New Mexico, but it is still too early to say what is going to happen.