Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Monsoon moisture will start to return to New Mexico Wednesday, keeping afternoon storm chances around into the weekend.

Drier air from the west thanks to high pressure over southwestern New Mexico, has limited thunderstorms across New Mexico. The exceptions are the high terrain of southern New Mexico and the northeast plains where a threat for severe storms will continue through late tonight.

High pressure moves over West Texas tonight, bringing a return of southerly flow and moisture from Mexico into New Mexico through the rest of this week. This will also bring back slight chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially across the mountains of southern New Mexico. Many areas will continue to remain hot.