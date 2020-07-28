Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Monsoon moisture is coming to an end across New Mexico as much drier and hotter weather settles in this week.

A few storms have popped up across New Mexico this afternoon, as we continue to hang onto some good low level moisture across the state, but the typical monsoon flow is gone. Drier air will begin to move into western New Mexico tonight, and spread across the entire state tomorrow. This will completely cut off the chance for rain across the state, with the exception of the mountain peaks.

Temperatures will climb drastically with the dry air too, peaking for most on Thursday. A backdoor front will bring back good moisture into the eastern half of the state Thursday night. This will keep isolated storm chances around through the weekend across northeastern New Mexico and the northern mountains.