Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Storm chances are coming to an end across New Mexico after today. Record and near record high temperatures are in store late this weekend and into the weekend.

Storms have developed this afternoon across southwestern New Mexico, through the central mountain chain and the Sangre de Cristo’s. Storms will taper off by sunset this evening. Drier air is moving in from the west, and will continue Wednesday, cutting off rain chances with the exception of the southeastern corner of the state.

More importantly, a very strong dome of high pressure will be building over the state through the rest of this week. This will bring in record to near record high temperatures across New Mexico from Wednesday through early next week as a major heat wave settles into the state. Heat advisories will be likely.