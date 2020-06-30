Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Quieter weather in store Wednesday. Daily rain and storm chances move in late this week with monsoonal moisture through the holiday weekend.

Still dealing with a critical fire danger this evening across parts of New Mexico and southern Colorado. Winds will once again die down after sunset, and the fire danger will subside. Wednesday will be much quieter across the state with warmer weather and lighter winds.

Monsoonal moisture will start to move into far southern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon, spreading northward through Thursday. Afternoon scattered storm chances will be possible across New Mexico, especially the high terrain, through the Fourth of July holiday weekend and into Monday of next week.