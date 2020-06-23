News Alert
New Mexico school reentry plan released
1  of  2
Live Now
Fauci, health officials testify on coronavirus crisis
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Severe storms this evening in New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The threat for severe thunderstorms move into southeastern New Mexico this evening. More daily rain chances will be possible across the eastern half of the state through the weekend.

Strong to severe thunderstorms developed this afternoon off the high terrain of central New Mexico, and are now moving southeastward into eastern New Mexico. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 9 pm. The biggest threats will continue to be large hail and damaging winds.

Daily afternoon thunderstorm chances will continue in eastern New Mexico through the weekend. Another isolated thunderstorm chance is possible tomorrow in the Rio Grande Valley, including for the Albuquerque metro.

Drier air moves in by this weekend though, cutting off rain chances

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss