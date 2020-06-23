Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

The threat for severe thunderstorms move into southeastern New Mexico this evening. More daily rain chances will be possible across the eastern half of the state through the weekend.

Strong to severe thunderstorms developed this afternoon off the high terrain of central New Mexico, and are now moving southeastward into eastern New Mexico. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 9 pm. The biggest threats will continue to be large hail and damaging winds.

Daily afternoon thunderstorm chances will continue in eastern New Mexico through the weekend. Another isolated thunderstorm chance is possible tomorrow in the Rio Grande Valley, including for the Albuquerque metro.

Drier air moves in by this weekend though, cutting off rain chances