Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

A few isolated storms have formed again this afternoon across New Mexico. Dry air keeps moving in, cutting off rain chances the rest of the week.

Another round of afternoon storms have popped up across New Mexico today, although the coverage is more limited than the past few days as dry air is moving in from the southwest. Localized heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning will continue to be the main hazards.

Critical fire conditions will return to southern Colorado and northeastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon as dry air continues to move into the state. A dry line will set up across the east tomorrow, producing isolated storms in eastern New Mexico, with a couple on the strong side.

Staying dry as we head through the rest of the week, with much hotter weather on the way by this weekend.