Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Fire danger decreases across New Mexico the rest of the week as winds die down. Warmer weather returns, along with thunderstorm chances heading into the weekend.

Critical fire danger continues through this evening across northern and eastern New Mexico. Winds will be dying down through the overnight, eventually becoming calm by Wednesday morning. It will be another cool night, however with overnight lows falling to near and below freezing in some locations in northern and western New Mexico.

High pressure begins to build into the state through the end of the week, warming temperatures back to above average by Thursday. A surface high pressure center over Texas will bring in southerly winds across New Mexico by the end of this week, also bringing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will produce scattered shower and thunderstorm chances beginning as early as Thursday for parts of the state, with a better chance for rain and storms across the mountains Friday and Saturday.