Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

More scattered storms have developed this afternoon. Again, rain will be possible in the metro before 9 PM. Very hot temperatures return by the end of this week, and so do chances for rain Friday and Saturday.

Dry air from the west will begin to move into New Mexico today and Wednesday. This will start limiting afternoon showers and thunderstorms as we head into the middle of this week. As high pressure builds into the state too by Friday, temperatures will quickly be climbing. Friday will be the hottest day for many, with highs climbing into the triple-digits in southern and eastern New Mexico, with 90s as far north as Santa Fe and Farmington.

An approaching upper level low will bring back rain and thunderstorm chances Friday into Saturday. However, big questions remain in terms of the timing and positioning of that low, meaning the forecast for storm timing and coverage will continue to change.

Drier though as we head into Sunday and next week.