Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

One more day of spring-like weather is in store for New Mexico tomorrow, but a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow will move into the state starting early Thursday morning.

Highs will once again be well above average tomorrow, despite a cold front sweet across the state from the east.

Rain and snow will begin to move into southern New Mexico late Wednesday. Precipitation will spread across central and northern New Mexico by Thursday morning. A mix of rain and snow will be possible around Albuquerque before temperatures warm into the mid morning. Freezing rain will be possible across eastern New Mexico Thursday morning and Friday night. Heavy snow will be possible across the northern mountains.

Another cold front will sweep across the state Friday, keeping chances for snow across the northern mountains. Rain and snow will end across the state by Friday afternoon.