Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather will continue to return this week, along with building rain chances into the weekend.

Northwesterly, upper-level winds have brought in much drier air into New Mexico again today. This has also allowed temperatures to climb much higher than yesterday, closer to average for this time of year for many. Temperatures keep climbing into the middle of the week.

Despite the dry air moving in, the northwesterly flow over the northern mountains will produce isolated showers and storms in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado Wednesday afternoon. A backdoor cold front will move south across the state Thursday, bringing in additional moisture behind it, and a strong canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley Thursday afternoon.

The additional moisture will help more isolated afternoon showers develop first across northeastern New Mexico, with more chances for rain and storms this weekend across southern Colorado, and northern, central and western New Mexico.