Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Critical fire danger returns to eastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon, along with isolated thunderstorm chances along the Texas state line.

Windy weather, warm temperatures and very dry conditions have lead to a critical fire danger across much of northern and western New Mexico this afternoon. A few scattered showers have developed, especially across the east. However, with dry air in place a lot of this rain is likely not reaching the ground. Virga showers will create areas of even stronger winds and blowing dust through this evening.

Critical fire danger returns to northeastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon, while another chance for isolated storms will be possible along the Texas state line.

A cold front will move across the state Wednesday into Thursday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures for Thursday afternoon. Early Thursday morning though, valley locations in the northern mountains and western New Mexico will see temperatures fall to near freezing.

