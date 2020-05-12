Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warmer and drier weather has returned for most of the state today. Critical fire danger builds into northeastern New Mexico and southern Colorado Wednesday.

Dry is moving in from the west this afternoon, bringing with it much warmer weather. There is still lingering moisture across eastern New Mexico, where a couple showers have sparked off. An isolated thunderstorm may be possible this evening along the New Mexico/Texas state line. Virga showers are possible in central New Mexico.

Warm and dry will be the story for the next week. This warm and dry weather will also be coming with elevated to critical fire dangers across parts of New Mexico with breezy afternoon winds, warm temperatures and very low relative humidity.