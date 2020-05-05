Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

A nice break from the heat today across the state thanks to a cold front overnight. However, the heat returns again the middle of this week before another cold front Friday. Thunderstorm chances return early next week.

Temperatures are as much as 20° cooler today across parts of New Mexico as we finally see a break from the abnormal heat that has stuck around since the end of April. However, this is short lived as the heat returns again Wednesday and Thursday. This will come with a critical fire danger across most of New Mexico too with wind gusts over 40 mph Thursday.

Another cold front moves in Friday, cooling temperatures off again before climbing into the weekend. A chance for thunderstorms finally returns to the forecast Mother’s Day, with a better chance for rainfall on Monday.