Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

A cold front will provide a brief cool down tomorrow across eastern and central New Mexico, however that will be short lived as record high temperatures move in Thursday and Friday across the state.

Windy conditions, low humidity and warm temperatures have contributed to a critical fire danger today across northwestern and central New Mexico. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8:00 pm. A cold front is entering northeast New Mexico and will push south through the overnight. Cooler air will move into the Rio Grande Valley early Wednesday morning bringing a gusty canyon wind. The cold front will leave temperatures 5°-15° cooler across eastern New Mexico tomorrow, and just a few degrees cooler in central New Mexico.

The cool down will be short lived as high pressure moves over New Mexico on Thursday. This will bring in record heat across the state Thursday and Friday. That ridge breaks down this weekend as temperatures will slowly back off into next week with another cold front Saturday night.