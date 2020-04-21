Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Spotty showers and storms will continue north of I-40 tonight and into Wednesday with breezy conditions. Windy weather develops Thursday. Near record temperatures in store for next week.

Scattered showers and storms will end tonight across northeastern New Mexico. A low pressure system will traverse across the northern part of the state tonight, keeping a chance for isolated showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow into Wednesday. As the low exits tomorrow, winds will pick up across northeastern New Mexico as another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms develop.

Windy weather moves in across the state for Thursday, with wind gusts over 45 to 50 mph for many. A critical fire danger will once again develop due to warm temperatures, dry conditions and windy weather. A Pacific cold front will move across the state late Thursday into Friday, keeping temperatures steady into Saturday or only dropping them a couple degrees.

High pressure builds over the state as a more summer-like weather pattern develops next week. Everyone will be looking at the warmest weather so far this year next week, with a few days in a row of near record highs in Albuquerque.