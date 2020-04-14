Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

A Hard Freeze Warning will go into effect for the Albuquerque metro area early Wednesday morning as temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s. Warmer weather will return by the end of the week with the 70s settling back in.

Near record lows will be possible tonight across much of northern New Mexico as temperatures fall below freezing. Overnight lows around Albuquerque will fall into the teens in low lying areas along the Rio Grande and 20s elsewhere.

Dry, west-northwesterly upper level winds return by Wednesday and Thursday though, helping temperatures to climb into the end of the week. Temperatures will be back above average by Thursday. A cold front across eastern New Mexico early Friday will bring in cooler temperatures across the eastern half of the state, along with a gusty east canyon wind into the metro.

A weak storm system will also bring a chance for spotty rain and mountain snow to northwestern New Mexico Saturday, but most will be staying dry. Warmer weather continues into next week.