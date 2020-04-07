Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

1  of  2
One more warm, spring-like day is in store for us tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring in cooler temperatures by the end of this week.

The storm system we were watching yesterday has changed its track and cut back on precipitation chances across the northern half of New Mexico. It will still send in a cold front Thursday from the west, combined with a backdoor cold front across the east. Light rain, a couple thunderstorms and light mountain snow will still be possible Thursday.

Warmer weather will return this weekend, but so do the winds. Another storm system will move into the state late Sunday into early next week. As of right now it looks to bring in a better chance for rain and mountain snow across the state, along with much colder temperatures to start next week.

