Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Windy weather will return Wednesday as temperatures keep climbing. Fire weather conditions will return through Thursday.

After a quiet and warmer day across New Mexico, springtime winds will be returning Wednesday. Winds will continue to bring in warmer weather into the state through Thursday for most. A couple isolated showers will be possible south of I-40 tonight and Wednesday. Wind gusts will be over 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday afternoon across eastern New Mexico.

A cold front will dive south across the state late Thursday into Friday, dropping afternoon highs as much as 10°-15° compared to Thursday. Warmer weather returns this weekend as springtime winds continue into next week.