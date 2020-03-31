Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines

Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Windy weather will return Wednesday as temperatures keep climbing. Fire weather conditions will return through Thursday.

After a quiet and warmer day across New Mexico, springtime winds will be returning Wednesday. Winds will continue to bring in warmer weather into the state through Thursday for most. A couple isolated showers will be possible south of I-40 tonight and Wednesday. Wind gusts will be over 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday afternoon across eastern New Mexico.

A cold front will dive south across the state late Thursday into Friday, dropping afternoon highs as much as 10°-15° compared to Thursday. Warmer weather returns this weekend as springtime winds continue into next week.

