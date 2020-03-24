Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Strong winds return Thursday, combining with warm temperatures and dry weather, will create a critical fire danger across eastern New Mexico. Windy weather will continue into the end of the week.

Windy weather will return Thursday across all of New Mexico where Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings will go into effect. Winds will gust over 50 mph across this part of the state all the way through Friday. The combination of strong winds, warm weather and dry conditions will continue the critical fire danger through Friday.

A cold front will sweep across New Mexico on Friday, dropping temperatures for Friday afternoon, as much as 20° for some from Thursday. Breezy to strong winds will continue across the state, but it will also bring a chance for rain and mountain snow to northern and western New Mexico.

Quieter weather settles in this weekend with lighter winds as temperatures rebound into next week.