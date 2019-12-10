Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A picture-perfect day across New Mexico this afternoon as we enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

An upper level low will begin to move north of the state Wednesday, but with little moisture coming with it, only expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the state and breezier conditions across eastern New Mexico.

Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend as another storm system approaches the state by the end of the weekend. Snow and rain chances move into northern New Mexico by Sunday into Monday.