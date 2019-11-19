Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms start entering the state later this evening with widespread rainfall across New Mexico through Thursday night. Heavy snow possible in the higher terrain of southwest New Mexico and the northern mountains.

The first of two storm systems starts moving in later this afternoon as rain moves into southwestern New Mexico. Rain is expected to move into the Albuquerque metro around midnight tonight. Scattered showers and storms will continue through Wednesday morning, taking a brief break by the late afternoon before the second storm moves in. Snow will also be possible in the highest terrain.

The second storm will pack colder air and bring heavy amounts of snow to the northern mountains and the high terrain of southwest New Mexico. This could cause difficult to impossible travel conditions. Snow will also be possible in the east mountains, Sacramento Mountains and northeastern New Mexico.

Quieter weather by Friday and this weekend.