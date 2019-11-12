Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures stay cool across the state today, but warmer weather is returning heading into the middle of the week. A series of backdoor cold fronts through the weekend will keep temperatures on a roller coaster ride.

Some locations across New Mexico woke up to record cold temperatures as we will stay cool heading into this afternoon. Much warmer weather returns for Wednesday before another backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico Wednesday night.

Temperatures will continue to stay on a roller coaster ride through the weekend with another backdoor front on Sunday that will bring a chance for snow to northeastern New Mexico.