Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Quiet and warm weather will continue across most of New Mexico today, but rain chances are in store by Wednesday afternoon.

An upper level low pressure system will make its way into southern Arizona by Wednesday morning. This will bring chances of rain to southern New Mexico that will spread northward through the day. Rain is expected as far north as Santa Fe.

As a cold front pushes into eastern New Mexico early Thursday morning, snow and freezing rain will be possible across that part of the state and the northern mountains through the afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible in southeastern New Mexico.