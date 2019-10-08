Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are popping up across western New Mexico. A big change is in store later this week with temperatures expecting to fall to near or below freezing across the state.

Showers and storms will move eastward into the overnight. There is a chance of rain in the metro the rest of this afternoon. A severe storm will be possible across south-central and eastern New Mexico with hail being the biggest concern.

Get ready for a big change as early as Thursday for parts of northern New Mexico and especially by Friday morning for the rest of the state. A strong front will bring breezy to windy conditions starting Wednesday and as it moves through Thursday night. Temperatures behind the front are expected to drop below freezing for much of central and northern New Mexico with a chance of snow across the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo’s.