Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch continues across eastern and southeastern New Mexico until Tuesday evening, and a Flood Warning continues for the Pecos River until Wednesday evening.

Rain is starting to wrap up across that part of the state, but more thunderstorms will be possible overnight, however the flooding risk is much lower.

Spot storm chances will continue across southeastern New Mexico into Wednesday, while the rest of the state will briefly dry out. A backdoor cold front will swing through New Mexico Thursday, reintroducing rain chances again to much of the state, including the Albuquerque metro. However the best chance for rain in ABQ will be Friday with scattered storms expected.

The weather looks to quiet down and dry out right in time for Balloon Fiesta.