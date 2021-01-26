Snow showers end Tuesday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest winter storm will come to an end tonight, leaving drier and warmer weather the next couple of days.

Scattered snow showers continue across New Mexico as the core of the storm system moves over New Mexico. Snow will taper off through the evening, eventually leaving drier weather, clearing skies and very cold temperatures Wednesday morning. A ridge of high pressure will return Wednesday and Thursday, warming temperatures back to near and above average for this time of year.

Another storm system will move into New Mexico Friday, bringing another chance for precipitation to the state.

