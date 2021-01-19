Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Snow will taper off through this evening across New Mexico with another storm system later this week.

The latest winter storm is ending across New Mexico as rain and snow is tapering off from south to north. Temperatures will be chilly this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy through the day though as winds will die down by tonight. Wednesday will bring warmer temperatures with a break between storm systems and some sunshine returning.

Our next storm moves in Thursday with with rain and mountain snow chances for areas along and south of I-40. The best potential for measurable rainfall will be for southwestern and southern New Mexico. This round of moisture will end by early Friday morning, but yet another storm system will begin to move into northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado Friday.

Snow chances will stick around for the northern mountains through the weekend with another storm system moving in early next week bringing rain and snow chances back to the western half of the state.