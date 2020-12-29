Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cooler temperatures on the way this afternoon as the latest winter storm exits the state.

Heavy snow fell across the northern mountains this afternoon, with a dusting of snow in the Albuquerque metro as a winter storm moves across New Mexico. Temperatures are left cooler this afternoon in its wake as sunshine is returning to the state as well. Breezy to windy conditions are developing across parts of southern New Mexico.

A backdoor cold front will slide south across New Mexico tonight, bringing even cooler temperatures across the state for Wednesday. This front will also bring a slight chance for light snow for southeastern New Mexico, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains. Most of the state will remain dry Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures rebound slightly into the New Year as a slight chance for snow returns to the highest terrain of northern and western New Mexico, but only light snow accumulations are expected. Temperatures climb back above average statewide by the weekend.

