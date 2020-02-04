Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is wrapping up across the metro this evening, but scattered snow showers will still be possible into the overnight. Meanwhile, areas in southeastern New Mexico have another round of snow that will develop overnight causing dangerous travel by the morning.

Snow ramps up again tonight across southeastern New Mexico with an additional 3″-4″ around Roswell, and even higher amounts in the Sacramento Mountains. This will create very difficult to impossible travel conditions by tomorrow morning before the snow wraps up in the afternoon.

In addition to the snow threat, bitterly cold temperatures will settle in tonight with many areas seeing lows in the teens and single digits. Combined with a light breeze out of the north, many areas will experience wind chills in the lower single digits and below zero tomorrow morning. Areas across northern New Mexico may not even get above freezing tomorrow afternoon with potentially record cold high temperatures.

Warmer weather returns heading into the weekend, but another storm system moves in to start next week that will once again bring chances for widespread rain and snow.